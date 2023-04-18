Joint TV production for Fiji Finals

This year’s Fiji Finals will be a special one for television broadcasters in the country.

Instead of one TV company covering the event, all three, FBC, Fiji TV and Mai TV will carry live coverage of the Coca Cola Games but it’ll be a joint production.

It’s the first of its kind in the Games history.

FBC Director TV Vinal Raj says all three companies will provide resources for the production.

“From FBC’s side we’re looking at about a 10 member crew with some equipment to contribute to this production and the team at the venue, basically will be providing a world class feed that’ll be taken by all three broadcasters for their respective channels.”

For someone who has worked tirelessly behind the scene to help put the Games together, this initiative by the three companies is a promising sign.

Coca-Cola Marketing Manager, Lawrence Tikaram says it’s a step in the right direction.

“This is a big win not only for Fiji but the rest of the world, this is an iconic event, this is Fiji’s national sporting event and to get the three medias to come together, put their heads together and beam it off one platform is a major step forward, this is what we would like to see, we’d like to see collaboration between media organization because at the end of the day we’re here to support the development of our youth in the country.”

The Fiji Finals will be held next Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.