James and Eze open England accounts in win over Latvia

England comfortably beat Latvia 3-0 after Reece James and Eberechi Eze both scored their first senior international goals to help make it two wins out of two for Thomas Tuchel’s side in their World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday.

Chelsea right back James, making his first England start since 2022, curled in a sublime free kick to break the deadlock in the 38th minute of the Group K clash at Wembley.

As in the 2-0 win over Albania on Friday, England laboured at times to breach a massed defence but captain Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 68th with a tap-in from Declan Rice’s pass.

Eze then came off the bench for an impressive cameo performance and the winger was rewarded when his mazy run and deflected shot made it 3-0 in the 76th minute.

“It was not an easy match,” Tuchel told ITV. “We saw a lot of good things, created good chances. We needed a free-kick to unlock it. I’m happy with the attitude, energy and desire. We will get there.”

Kane added: “I think there were more patterns of play, more chances than Friday. But again it was tough, playing against 11 behind the ball. Overall we can be pleased with two wins and two clean sheets.”

Favourites England top the group on six points with Albania, who beat Andorra 3-0 in Monday’s other fixture, and Latvia on three. Only the group winners qualify automatically for next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tuchel was candid in his analysis of England’s display against Albania in his first game on Friday and the German made four changes for the visit of 140th-ranked Latvia, including his former Chelsea right back James replacing Kyle Walker.

