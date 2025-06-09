Jackson confident as Drua gear up for 2026 season

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepare for their fourth season in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, head coach Glen Jackson says expectations from the nation are higher than ever.

After using the off-season to address weaknesses from last year, Jackson has assured fans that the players are fully focused on giving their best on the field and making the country proud.

The coach acknowledges that last season was disappointing, but he says the team has done its homework over recent weeks and is ready to take the field.

“We are under no illusion that last year wasn’t our best. We made some mistakes, but we’ve put our hands up and rectified them, and we’re super excited for this year. I know this year we have good draws, and we’re excited to play in front of a great country and a great crowd. Going to Ba a few times will be exciting.”

The Drua will play a pre-season match against the Skipper XV in February before opening their season at Churchill Park in Lautoka on February 14.

