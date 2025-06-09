Inter-Hotel tournament unites Tourism workers for a cause

This year’s Inter-Hotel Tournament brought together tourism workers from across the industry not only for two days of friendly competition but also to give back to the community.

Tournament events director Percy Bechu says they had set three key objectives for this year’s event, supporting the Loloma Home, the Christian Leukemia Foundation and the Narewa Methodist Church.

“To be able to put this event together and see everything come to life means a great deal.”

He adds that the tournament continues to strengthen the bond and trust between hotels and tourism workers, creating a spirit of unity both on and off the field.

Pesamino Foundation representative Anne Pesamino says they were blessed to be among the beneficiaries this year.

The tournament concluded yesterday and featured three sports — rugby 7s, netball and volleybal with an impressive 86 teams competing for top honors.

