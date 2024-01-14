Fair distribution of funding for Sports

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says there is an increase in this year’s sports budget allocation, as detailed in the national budget.

The Ministry was allocated $ 19.5 million in the 2023-2024 budget compared to the $ 13.8 million in the previous budget.

The allocation encompasses minority sports and individuals with disabilities.

Saukuru emphasizes that all sports are comprehensively covered, with additional funds accessible from the Prime Minister’s office.

Most of this is going towards supporting every sporting body, the grants that we give Fiji National Sports Commission that grant goes to every sporting body in Fiji.

He adds their main focus moving forward is ensuring all sports whether minor or major are covered financially.