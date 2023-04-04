I did not expect to meet the players: PM

[Source: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commented on the disappointed fans who were turned down and were unable to meet their favorite Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players.

Drua fans waited around last Saturday after playing Rebels hoping for a photo opportunity plus a meet and greet but were turned down when the players had to meet the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya, and Minister for Yourh and Sports Jese Saukuru,

Rabuka apologized, saying he didn’t expect to see the Drua after the game, but a message was relayed to him that players were waiting for him.

Drua fans have also expressed their dissatisfaction in Facebook posts and comments on social media.

Jese Saukuru the Minister for Youth and Sports, also apologized on behalf of the government to fans.

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya posted an apology on her Facebook page stating that she also wanted to meet the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua, but most of them had left following their 39-12 win over the Rebels, the post has since been deleted.

Our Drua are on a bye this week but will face Brumbies in Australia next weekend.