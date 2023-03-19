Hughes charged with dangerous contact

[Source: NRL]

Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes is in danger of missing his side’s clash with Wests Tigers.

This is after he was charged with Dangerous Contact on opposite number Tanah Boyd in their 34-38 loss to the Titans last night.

Hughes was among seven players charged and is facing a one to two match ban after collecting Boyd late following a kick in the first half.

Storm teammate Justin Olam has also been cited for his high shot on Boyd in the 18th minute, which was deemed a fair tackle during the match, and is facing a $750 to $1000 fine.

Round three continues today with Bulldogs currently facing the Wests Tigers and Raiders to meet Sharks at 7.15pm.