Valentine thankful for opportunity

One of the new Fiji Warriors women’s hockey reps, Glynis Valentine, is thankful for the opportunity she’s been given.

Valentine is part of the squad preparing for the 2024 Pacific Cup that Fiji will host in Suva next month.

She is one of seven new players who are part of the Warriors team while the national team is stacked with experience.

The 33-year-old bank officer says she is learning from the seniors which includes six players from the World Cup earlier this year.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced players and that’s quite challenging and I also thank the girls for taking out their time to share with us their skills also for pushing us.”

The former Holy Cross College student from Taveuni also says age is just a number and she’ll continue to give her best when given a chance.

The national women’s and men’s teams are preparing for the Oceania Pacific Cup that will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from the 9th to the 12th of next month with 16 teams participating.