Spain earn first win, draw for England and India

Spain bagged its first win in the men’s Hockey World Cup beating Wales 5-1 while England and India settled for a nil-all draw.

Spain was the favorites and made the big moments count, scoring twice in the first half and thrice in the second half to take all three points.

Marc Reyne and Marc Miralles were on the score sheet twice for the Red Sticks, with captain Alvaro Iglesias adding the fifth.

Incredible passing ✅

Gerard Clapes’ dribble ✅

Alvaro Iglesias’ calm finish ✅ Spain’s team goal vs Wales is the @jswsports goal of the day on the 3rd day at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. #HWC2023@rfe_hockey @AbsolutaMasc #HockeyEquals #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/p61SbPt537 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 15, 2023

Wales, playing in just their second-ever men’s World Cup game, scored their first-ever goal through James Carson, to take some positives from the loss.

Meanwhile, England and India played to expectations as they battled for the top spot in Pool D.



Despite a number of penalty corners and opportunities for both teams, there was no finishing touch to be found.