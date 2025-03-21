Kumar urges aspiring athletes not to give up

Divyankar Kumar

Veteran national hockey player Divyankar Kumar has an important message for athletes across all sports; never give up.

As someone who has navigated the highs and lows of the sporting world, Kumar encourages players to keep pushing forward, even when facing obstacles and reminds them that perseverance is key to achieving success in their sporting journey.

Kumar, one of the most senior hockey players in the country, has also been nominated for the 2024 Fiji Sports Woman of the Year Award.

From competing in local secondary school competitions to representing the country in front of hundreds of spectators, Kumar says perseverance has brought her this far in her hockey journey.

“Just never give up, I mean you can face a lot of things along the way but you can go and fall back on why you start. It’s something that made you start like the passion or the love of the sport. So just never give up, no matter how hard it might seem, just keep going.”

Kumar has been nominated for the second time for the award and is the first player of Indian descent in hockey to be nominated.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held tomorrow night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

