Fiji Men's Hockey sharpens skills for Pacific Cup

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

Fiji Men’s hockey coach Shaun Corrie has outlined a focused training agenda as the team prepares for the upcoming Pacific Cup.

With just three weeks left, Corrie emphasizes the importance of improving fitness, building player combinations, and refining set plays.

These areas are the team’s top priorities according to coach Corrie as they aim to sharpen their skills within a limited timeframe.

“There are only three weeks left, and there are only a couple of things that we can work on. We’re just sharpening these small areas to ensure that we are ready for the event.”

He also expresses gratitude to the Fiji Sports Council for providing access to turf and gym facilities, essential resources that have enabled the team to intensify their preparations.

The Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Turf in Laucala Bay from the 9th to the 12th of next month.