Hidden talent impresses Tamaki

[Source: Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association/ Facebook]

Fiji baseball coach Ken Tamaki is impressed by the nation’s hidden talent.

Tamaki says there is a great deal of opportunity for baseball to flourish in this nation.

He adds that with a long-term strategic plan in place, they aim to make it possible for young athletes with excellent skill sets to study and play in Japan.

“This is a path to professional teams. These are some of the goals we have, but they are mainly for us to grow the game in the Fiji Islands and increase our population in terms of player base.”

Tamaki adds that there is a program in place for communities and schools to support those who are interested in the sport.

The Fiji Baseball and Softball Association has seen an increase in participating communities from the two they initially started with thanks to the community program, which has been running for ten years.