Hearn expects Joshua return, but no guarantees

Anthony Joshua. [Photo: FILE]

Anthony Joshua is back in training, but his boxing future remains uncertain.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says he “expects” the two-time heavyweight world champion to fight again, months after a road accident in Nigeria claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele.

The 36-year-old sustained minor injuries in the December 29 crash and later posted a training video captioned “mental strength therapy” as he worked his way back.

Article continues after advertisement

Hearn, who has promoted Joshua since his 2012 Olympic gold medal triumph, believes the former champion still has the hunger to return.

“I don’t think there are any guarantees he fights again. But I expect him to, because it is something that he loves.”

He admitted the emotional and physical toll has been significant.

“Physically, it wasn’t easy what he went through either. People probably don’t realise the extent of that.”

Joshua has resumed training but is not yet ready to return to full boxing camp.

For now, the gloves are back on — but the countdown to fight night is still on hold.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.