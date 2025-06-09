Gymnasts gear up for Gold Coast and World Cup

[Photo Credit: Gymnastics Federation of Fiji- supplied]

Gymnasts preparing for the upcoming National Clubs Carnival in Gold Coast and the 2026 Suzuki World Cup had the perfect build-up at the recent AeroGym Fiji Showcase held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Organised by AeroGym Fiji founder and coach Josiemaraya Ryland, with strong support from club parents, the event brought together over 150 attendees and served as a vital platform for AER development and international athletes to sharpen their routines.

The showcase featured gymnasts from the AeroGym Fiji Club and welcomed special guests from Lautoka’s Flight Club, with all participants using the opportunity to build confidence and gain performance experience.

[Photo Credit: Gymnastics Federation of Fiji- supplied]

Also in attendance were representatives from the Gymnastics Federation of Fiji, FASANOC and the Fiji National Sports Commission, showing their continued support for the sport’s development in the country.

Coach Ryland thanked the parents, athletes and supporters for making the event a success and emphasised the importance of such showcases in preparing athletes for international competition.

