Golf

Warm welcome for Smith in midst of golfing Cold War

55

April 4, 2023 6:10 am

As one of LIV Golf’s poster boys, Cameron Smith wasn’t sure what kind of reception he would receive when he arrived at Augusta National on Monday for his first Masters practice session -whether it would be the cold shoulder or warm embrace.

While the feud between the PGA Tour and the rebel Saudi-backed LIV circuit has developed into a golfing Cold War, love was in the air as Smith appeared on the range welcomed with smiles, hugs and handshakes.

“I didn’t want to expect too much but at the same time, I kind of wanted that, not only for myself but just for the game of golf,” said Smith. “I spent an hour out there and seen lots of familiar faces, lots of smiles and hugs.

“I don’t think there’s any kind of hatred going on between the players.

“We are all happy where we are, and I’m just as happy for the guys winning out on the PGA Tour as I am for the LIV golfers.”

When Smith won the British Open last year he was a member of the PGA Tour but this week tees it up at the Masters as one of LIV Golf’s most high-profile signings, jumping to the rebel circuit for a reported $100 million.

Some have delighted in bashing the PGA Tour on their way out, but Smith has been more diplomatic.

Banned by the PGA Tour after joining LIV, Smith has more reason than most to harbour some bitterness, being denied the opportunity to defend his Players Championship crown.

But it says something about the 29-year-old Australian’s demeanour that he is the only one of the 18 LIV Golf members in the field scheduled to appeared in the Masters interview room ahead of Thursday’s opening round.

I’ve made my bed and I’m happy, very, very happy where I am,” assured Smith. “I’m happy to sleep in the bed I’m in.”

Calling Augusta National his “happy place” Smith has contested the Masters six times and recorded three top five finishes, including a tie for third last year.

If Smith or another LIV member were to walk away wearing the Green Jacket on Sunday it would be a major marketing coup for the series as it fights to establish credibility.

“I think it’s just important for LIV guys to be up there because I think we need to be up there,” said Smith. “I think there’s a lot of chatter about these guys don’t play real golf; these guys don’t play real golf courses.

“For sure, I’ll be the first one to say, the fields aren’t as strong. I’m the first one to say that.

“But we’ve still got a lot of guys up there that can play some really serious golf.

“I think we just need a good, strong finish.”

