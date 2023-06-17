Tiger Woods withdraws from Open Championship

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Tiger Woods will miss this year’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool as he continues to recover from the ankle surgery he had in April, Sports Illustrated reported.

The 15-time major champion underwent fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture days after he withdrew from the Masters.

The 47-year-old, who has won the Claret Jug three times, also missed last month’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Open underway in Los Angeles, so he will not play in a major competition again this year.