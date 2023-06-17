Schauffele maintains focus to stay in the mix at U.S. Open

Xander Schauffele. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Xander Schauffele said a quick pep talk with himself after he endured a stretch of three back-nine bogeys helped him shift the momentum and stay in the mix for a first U.S. Open title.

Schauffele birdied the difficult final two holes at the Los Angeles Country Club on Friday to follow up his history-making opening round 62 with an even-par 70 and sit two back of leader Rickie Fowler.

Schauffele, who has five top-10 finishes in his six U.S. Open starts, is searching for his first major title, which he has come tantalizingly close to capturing time and again on the sport’s biggest stages.

He said he looked forward to the extra sleep that will come with his later tee time on Saturday, where he is paired with Rory McIlroy.

He said he would embrace the firmer course conditions that will come with the warmer weekend weather and require him to play his very best.