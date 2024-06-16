DeChambeau powers three clear at the U.S. Open

[Source: Reuters]

Bryson DeChambeau brushed off hip issues to move three shots clear at the top of the U.S. Open third round leaderboard, setting up a potential mouth-watering showdown with world number three Rory McIlroy.

On another steamy afternoon at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, DeChambeau recovered from an early bogey and troublesome hip that required treatment mid-round to return a three-under 67 to lead Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (69), Patrick Cantlay (70) and McIlroy (69) by three.

DeChambeau will be partnered with Pavon for Sunday’s final round but it is McIlroy, paired with Cantlay, who he will share the spotlight with as the former-U.S. Open winners and two of golf’s most intriguing figures grapple for the trophy.

McIlroy, bidding to end a decade-long major drought, may be one of golf’s most popular figures but the big-hitting DeChambeau has evolved into one of the most entertaining and has enjoyed the backing of huge crowds at Pinehurst.

There will also be some golf politics and bragging rights at stake on Sunday with 2020 U.S. Open winner DeChambeau now playing on the Saudi backed LIV Golf tour and McIlroy, long one of the most vocal critics of the renegade circuit.

It will mark the 10th time McIlroy has appeared in the top three going into the final round of a major while DeChambeau has played some best golf at the grand slams finishing runner-up at last month’s PGA Championship.

“Looking forward to another Sunday in the mix at a major,” said McIlroy, who won the last of his four majors at the PGA Championship in 2014. “Awesome opportunity, really excited to be in the position I am in.”

“This is what we practice for, this is what we dream of, so really excited for the opportunity, going to go out there tomorrow and give it my all.”