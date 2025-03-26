Gauff falls on tough day for Americans in Miami

[ Source: Reuters ]

Coco Gauff lost to unseeded Magda Linette 6-4 6-4 on Monday as she missed out on a place in the Miami Open quarter-finals after a tough day for Americans as holder Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova and Ashlyn Krueger also went out in straight sets.

Gauff, seeded third, struggled mightily with her serve, committing 12 double faults and putting just half of her first serves into play while unforced errors piled up against her 34th-ranked Polish opponent.

Linette held her nerve as the South Florida crowd came alive after Gauff pulled ahead 4-3 in the second set and the Pole ultimately prevailed to notch her first win over a top-three player since 2021.

“It was really important for me to keep pressing Coco’s serve to make sure she feels the pressure,” Linette said.

Next up for Linette is Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, who beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka 3-6 6-4 6-4 earlier on Monday.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed 23 winners including seven aces to overpower defending champion Collins 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals where she will meet Zheng Qinwen, who beat Krueger 6-2 7-6(3) in their round of 16 match.

