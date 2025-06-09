FRU records $105K profit

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has reported a modest net income of $105,962 for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, a notable achievement given the substantial expenses incurred due to the Rugby World Cup.

This financial overview was presented yesterday at the Union’s 2025 Annual General Meeting, where member unions, trustees, and the executive team gathered to reflect on the past year and chart the path forward.

While the surplus is a decrease compared to the $1.07 million recorded the previous year.

The FRU’s total gross income reached an impressive $29.7 million, primarily driven by robust corporate sponsorships, alongside grants from the Government and World Rugby.

The Trustees confirmed that the Union remains a going concern, with multi-year sponsorship agreements and continued assistance from World Rugby and the Fijian Government.

Looking ahead, the funding for Fiji’s premier local competitions, the Skipper Cup and Farebrother Challenge, is currently under review, indicating potential adjustments to ensure the long-term sustainability of domestic rugby.

