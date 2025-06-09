Friday Select survive pool drama, march into quarters

Mike Friday Select head coach Mike Friday has praised his side’s strong response on Day Two of the McDonal’s Coral Coast 7s after securing victory in their final pool match this morning, keeping their quarterfinal hopes alive.

The side bounced back from a disappointing end to Day One, knowing they needed a near-perfect performance in a tournament where mistakes are heavily punished.

With the Coral Coast Sevens expanded to 24 teams, qualification has become increasingly unforgiving, placing huge pressure on every match and every point scored.

Article continues after advertisement

“We weren’t happy with the end of day one, so we had to come out here and do whatever we could to give ourselves the best chance of qualifying in what is a really ruthless competition. The boys played a lot better today, but that’s the brutality of sevens, it becomes a waiting game.”

Friday highlighted the importance of their final pool match, where his side ran in plenty of points to boost their points difference.

That proved vital as they awaited other results, with Dominion Brothers eventually delivering the outcome needed by defeating USA, confirming Mike Friday Select a place in the quarterfinals.

The Coral Coast 7s continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.