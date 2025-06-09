Former Fiji 7s rep to feature for British Army at Coral Coast 7s

[Source: File]

British Army Lance Corporal Pita Ratukadreu, who earned a surprise call-up to the national side during the 2022 London Sevens, is back home and set to feature at this weekend’s Coral Coast Sevens as part of the British Army 7s team.

Ratukadreu’s national debut came under extraordinary circumstances, as he was preparing with the British Army side in the United Kingdom when he was contacted to join Fiji as a replacement player.

The moment remains one of the highlights of his rugby journey.

“That year in 2022 we were also preparing for a tournament in London when I got a call to join the Fiji national side as a replacement, and I couldn’t believe it. When the jersey presentation came, that’s when I realized a dream was becoming a reality, and I was over the moon.”

The former QVS Old Boys and Pacific Warriors Nairai player described the experience as humbling, especially given the depth of rugby talent in Fiji.

“From all the talents here in Fiji, I was grateful to be called up to the national side, and all glory to God.”

Before moving to the UK, Ratukadreu built his foundations in local rugby, featuring in the 15s competition with QVS Old Boys Rugby Club and in the sevens circuit with Pacific Warriors Nairai.

He says those early years shaped his discipline and prepared him for opportunities overseas.

Now returning to Fiji for the Coral Coast Sevens, Ratukadreu hopes his journey will inspire young players to remain committed to their craft, as the tournament once again brings together top local and international talent on Fijian soil.

