Force outclass Drua in Perth

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Western Force thumped the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 48-10 in a masterclass performance in Perth.

The home side roared to a 17-0 lead in the opening quarter of the match with two tries from winger Chase Tiatia and flanker Carlo Tizanno.

Flyhalf Ben Donaldson added two conversions and a penalty.

The Drua could only manage a penalty to flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula to trail 3-17 at halftime.

The Mick Byrne-coached side started strong in the second half with a try to winger Selestino Ravutaumada and Armstrong-Ravula added the conversion from the sideline for a 10-17 scoreline.

It was one-way traffic from then on as the Force piled on 31 unanswered points to the delight of their home crowd.

In other results, the Blues beat the Hurricanes 31-27, the Highlanders beat the Crusaders 32-29 and the Brumbies defeated the Waratahs 29-21.