For a moment, we could forget the season we are having

[ Source: Reuters ]

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted that his side’s dramatic Europa League triumph over Olympique Lyonnais offered a brief but welcome escape from an otherwise difficult season.

Harry Maguire’s towering header in the 121st minute sealed a stunning comeback for United, sending them into the semi-finals after trailing 4-2 on the night in a chaotic, end-to-end clash.

While the result sparked jubilation, Amorim acknowledged the contrast to United’s domestic struggles.

Article continues after advertisement

The 20-time English champions are currently languishing in 14th place and facing the prospect of their worst-ever Premier League points total.

With Champions League qualification now only possible through Europa League success, Amorim and his squad know their hopes – and financial aspirations – rest on keeping the European dream alive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.