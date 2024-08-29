Young Kulas to take their chances at World Cup

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Young Kulas are going to try and take the little chances they’ll have at the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Head coach Angeline Chua believes they have to be realistic because of the three quality opponents in their group which includes Brazil, France and Canada.

Chua says that’s doesn’t mean they’re in Colombia to make up the numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

‘I think it’s still the same and we going to focus defensively a lot because of the three opponents that we’re going to face at the World Cup and of cause try to find our little chances to score some goals’.

The Young Kulas will face Brazil in their first World Cup match at 11 am this Sunday, before taking on Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their final pool game will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the World Cup live on FBC Sports.