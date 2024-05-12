Football

Wissa strikes in stoppage time as Brentford win at Bournemouth

Reuters

May 12, 2024 7:09 am

[Source: Reuters]

Yoane Wissa scored four minutes into added time to secure a 2-1 Premier League win for Brentford at Bournemouth on Saturday after a flurry of late goals.

Brentford remained 16th with 39 points, one behind Everton who beat Sheffield United. Bournemouth, with 48 points, slipped to 11th place after losing their last home game of the season.

“I’m very pleased we took the win in what was a tight game… we scored some brilliant goals, I must say that,” Brentford manager Thomas frank told the BBC.

Article continues after advertisement

Brentford thought they had won a penalty in the 74th minute when Ivan Toney went down in the box after contact with Illia Zabarnyi and the referee signalled for a spot-kick, but after consulting the VAR the decision was overturned.

The visitors took the lead 12 minutes later when Wissa controlled keeper Mark Flekken’s long ball and found Bryan Mbeumo who shot home from the edge of the penalty area.

But Dominic Solanke, who found the net twice in the first half but both efforts were disallowed, equalised for the hosts three minutes later, heading Marcos Sensei’s cross past the keeper for his 19th Premier League goal of the season.

The visitors restored their lead when Mbeumo ran up the right flank and crossed to Wissa, who made no mistake as he fired it past the keeper with his right foot from the edge of the six-yard box.

“It was a fantastic response and mentality from the players,” Frank said. “The boys have put in the effort and foundation in the last three matches. We didn’t have the cutting edge against Everton and Fulham but we had it today.”

Brentford will finish their campaign on May 19 against Newcastle United, while Bournemouth will visit Chelsea.

HA refocuses on core business objective

Prasad salutes women for their bravery

Labasa acknowledges Girmit descendants

Tebara Carnival fundraises to beautify Nausori Town

LTA records fraudulent activities in driving schools

Prasad highlights Girmityas' legacy of peaceful solutions

eTransport cards can be redeemed

China to enhance scholarships for vocational training

UNDP to help PIF in establishing future foresight unit

Prasad honors contributions of Girmityas

Stakeholders unite to alleviate water crisis in Vutia District

Matavesi double in big win

Afghanistan floods kill at least 153

Rewa to bank on experience against Auckland City

Chelsea's Sterling, Jackson score late goals in 3-2 win over Forest

Gvardiol double in rout of Fulham sends Man City top

West Ham deal hammer blow to Luton's survival hopes with 3-1 win

Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss at Spurs

Wissa strikes in stoppage time as Brentford win at Bournemouth

Newcastle edge towards Europe after 1-1 draw with Brighton

Doucoure secures Everton record with win over Sheffield United

Palace climb past Wolves with their fifth win in six games

Force outclass Drua in Perth

Brumbies survive Waratahs comeback

Southern side finally earn derby success in Super Rugby Pacific

Vern Cotter’s side go top of Super Rugby Pacific

Sharks dig deep to break six-year drought in Melbourne

Dragons overcome error-prone Rabbitohs

Bradman's best propels Knights to victory in Tamworth

Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Maroons win Farebrother after 21 years

Reduce unforced errors: Byrne

Swamy replaced as Nadi coach

Ochoa and Lozano out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

Mexico heat wave melts temperature records in ten cities

Historic Bosco Trophy win for Suva

Christie's previews Michael Schumacher watches going up for auction

Raiders raid Silktails in one sided affair

Maivunidawa powers Mini Kulas to final

Stage set for first Farebrother Trophy challenge

Gap is closing on Auckland City

Comic book gives the lowdown on Janet Jackson's life and career

PM calls for funding for Fiji's fleet decarbonisation

Cavaliers out to gain upper hand against top-seeded Celtics

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial for rape

Embrace traditional knowledge for oceans: Prasad

Biden jokes Trump should have injected himself with bleach

Two new 'Lord of the Rings' movies heading to theaters

Beach Boys book covers 60 years of sun

Australia says Palestinian UN membership bid builds peace momentum

Ministry expresses concern over risky habits of drug use

Byrne confident in Matawalu-Ravula pairing

Rewa trio in doubt

HA works with TLTB to recover $2.5m outstanding loan

Shortage of blood remains a challenge

French soccer star Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris Saint Germain

Green transition vital for PIC’s

Bednarek storms to 200m victory in Doha

Panthers prove too good for Dogs but lose captain Cleary

Reds rally to beat Rebels at Suncorp Stadium

Visitors cruise to Super Rugby Pacific victory

Mam, Mariner magnificent as Broncos down Eels

British commander says air drops a lifesaver

Three law amendments approved by World Rugby

Fiji FACT pool fixtures released

US 'deeply troubled' by actions against protesters in Georgia

Mataiciwa appointed SoE, Nakarawa is FCS Commissioner

RKS, Sila no show at Eastern Zone 7s

Pope starts countdown to Holy Year centred on theme of hope

Auckland City is beatable: Singh

Efforts underway to address stray animal concerns

Stakeholders note shift in behavior at Fiji Finals

Fiji Water senior rep from the US to be in next week

Belief key for Western Force

China extends support to agriculture sector

Ratu Wiliame challenges businesses

U19 women’s cricket set for Bali

Fiji Museum to display limited artifacts on Girmit Day

No pressure says Clark as fans follow her to WNBA

Slow is the first film to really understand asexuality

Peru's poverty rate ticks up for second straight year

Film-maker says he wants to change 'sexist' Bollywood

Twin decisions from Colombian courts deal blows to Petro's government

Investigation into Qiliho’s leaked picture begins, Panapasa apologizes

Nothing to worry about says RFMF Commander

Polish judge at heart of spy scandal loses immunity

Kamikamica meets kava associations in the US

The Killers' hit becomes the biggest song never to top charts

Tuisova set for Racing Metro debut

Delta Tigers in good spirits ahead of showdown

Deaths in Brazil floods rise to 107, horse rescued from rooftop

FICAC investigation into lot allotment abuse continues

Residents raise drainage concerns with SCC

DPM Prasad urges ocean collaboration efforts

$20k boost for Basketball Fiji

Fisheries Ministry enhances livelihood projects

Comprehensive solutions needed to confront sugar sector issues

Nadal battles past Bergs in Italian Open first round

Activists claim intimidation by police

Woman to face court over alleged financial deception

Israel Eurovision entrant booed during rehearsal

Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services

Israel due to get billions of dollars more in US weapons

Former FCS Commissioner demands investigation

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

12-year-old boy drowns in Wainibuka River

Singh in New Zealand to strengthen ties

Fiji acknowledges commonwealth’s ongoing support

Maduro's son says Venezuela is open to paying debts

Meta board backs removal of voter fraud posts

Students excel academically despite hurdles

Drua announces Mother’s Day treat

Ravato thankful for new competition

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

Housing Authority allocates plot under new policy

Young Kulas shift focus to Tahiti

New partnership for resilience Pacific development

Cancer patients plead for easy-to-follow path to treatment

Mental preparation key for Silktails

DFPL improves youngsters’ performances

Council wishes to attract more tourists

Fiji to strengthen defence cooperation with UK

Girmit celebration to feature sports competition

Japanese aid to enhance fisheries sector

UniFiji to collaborate with University of Bradford

UK refuses to sign global vaccine treaty

Latest instalment is 'the definition of generic'

Second win for Mini Kulas

South Korea's Yoon takes responsibility for missteps

Namosi ready for Bosco challenge

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake and J Cole explained

Former Presidents gave character reference for Bainimarama

I want to be like my dad: Narsey

Bainimarama remains Party Leader

Fiji Airways staff lauded for exceptional results

Rains return to flooded southern Brazil, interrupting rescues

Minister assures investor confidence amid strike

62 schools for 7s

State given more time to transcribe interview

 JRPG joins Download Festival

Rabuka talks about cooperation with UK parliament

Women undergo food safety training

Japan's Kuwai returns to Games as rugby ref

Russian attack hits school stadium, injures four children

Mexico heat wave triggers 'exceptional' power outages

Revenge porn video like 'house fire', star tells MPs

Advancing in Ukraine, Russia to mark victory in World War Two

Force wants to make amends: Byrne

Jail term for Qiliho and Bainimarama

Party moves on, Bainimarama ineligible for next election

New women’s rugby challenge launched

Fight not over says Sharma

Final U16 trial going on

No action against Magistrate Puamau

National airlines celebrates record profit, shares with staff

Caubati man’s death classified murder

Flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security

Confident McIlroy eyes fourth Wells Fargo win

Delegation from Canberra in Fiji to strengthen trade

Prioritizing sustainable blue economy

Rob Burrow's podcast wins big at radio awards

Amsterdam pro-Palestinian student protest broken up by police

Facebook 'did nothing about Taylor Swift ticket hack scam'

North Macedonia opposition wins big on election night

Tight security ahead of Bainimarama and Qiliho's sentencing

Internal disciplinary action initiated against officers

Rabuka talks about cooperation with UK parliament

Man charged for allegedly scamming $230

Ireland's goth gremlin through to the Eurovision final

Bainimarama and Qiliho arrive in court

Fiji to host OFC Nations Cup group B games

Prince Harry phone-hacking lawsuit: Four UK editors named

 US indie music giant dies at 61

Police look for missing man

Real Madrid stun Bayern with late fightback to reach Champions League final

Fighting intensifies near Rafah after US pauses arms to Israeli

Chance for Drua to end away-game hoodoo

Qiliho and Bainimarama await fate

Positive vibes for Silktails

PM Rabuka meets King Charles III

Cabinet endorses draft anti-doping bill

39% dropout rate among secondary school students

Correction service (amendment) bill 2024

Champs first up for Rewa

Bus operators call for rural road upgrades in the north

Exodus of skilled workers affects EFL

Fiji Spartan Trifecta expected to grow

Murray returns at Geneva Open

Fiji and China discuss agri-business ventures

Japanese Ambassador commends Fiji Police

Rosie Travel launches 4WD Safari Tour

North Macedonia votes in elections crucial for EU accession

 Met Gala’s flowery theme went in all directions

Brazil floods leave 150,000 homeless, scores dead or missing

Kings of Leon electrify with new album that nods to the past

FMA president raises questions

Two changes for Force clash

Remodeling of PWD for rural maintenance