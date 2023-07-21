Weather an issue for Australian players

Aussie player, Bella Sciver [left]

The Australian Futsal team is facing challenges adapting to the weather in Fiji.

The team is in the country to participate in the Extra Supermarket Viti Futsal Cup competition, which kicked off today in Vatuwaqa.

Aussie player, Bella Sciver, says the wet and often cool conditions posed some difficulties for some players but they have managed to overcome these challenges to put up a good display of futsal soccer.

“It’s been amazing to see how nice the locals are and the way you live over here compared to the way we live back home.”

The Australian futsal side is among 20 teams participating in the competition at the Fiji Football Association headquarters.

The competition will end on Sunday.