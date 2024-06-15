Wara excited for tomorrow

Fijian international footballer, Scott Wara is determined to help his home side deliver a strong performance in their first OFC Nations Cup pool game tomorrow.

Wara, who is thoroughly enjoying his training and stay in Fiji, aims to enhance the team’s performance with his deep understanding of the game.

The 24-year-old Stalybridge Celtic player adds that he is integrating well with the team and is confident he will perform at his best.

“It’s great to see that the boys also have the ability to play such beautiful football, the kind that everyone enjoys watching”.

He also praised the local players in the team for their skillfulness, noting their ability to both attack and defend, which he finds impressive.

He expresses eagerness to play with them in tomorrow’s match.

The Bula Boys will face PNG tomorrow at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the live game commentary on Mirchi FM.

Prior to this match, Tahiti and Samoa will clash at 1pm.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Labasa defeated Rewa 1-0.