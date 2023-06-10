Vonolagi’s brigade earn crucial point

Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake was the hero for the side after his man-of-the-match performance at the Digicel Fiji FACT.

He did not let AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa FC Football side score any goals against him as the second match of day 2 ended in a nil-all draw at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Tagi Vonolagi-coached side played a brilliant game and are still in contention for a semi-final berth.

They need a win against Labasa tomorrow in the first game of day 3.

The Delta Tigers are content with the draw as coach Rodeck Singh says they had collected maximum points from the game against Labasa FC yesterday.

Singh says the team created many goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize as Tailevu/Naitasiri stopper Rokovucake made some instrumental saves.

Rewa FC will face neighbours Nadi FC in their final encounter of group B at 5pm tomorrow.