USA-based Singh honoured to join Young Kulas

USA based Priya Singh

The lone overseas player in the Fiji side for the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship is glad to be given the opportunity.

USA based Priya Singh has been roped in to strengthen the team’s defense.

Singh says it’s an honour to represent the country of her parents’ birth.

She adds her dad is from Sigatoka and her mom is from Nadi.

“My dad migrated when he was 9 and so did my mom and they met back in the states so I was born back there.”

The 18 year old started her football career when she was four.

She’s a biology student at the University of California.

The defender says she’s trying her best to earn a spot come match-day even though the playing style in Fiji is quite different from what she experience in the US.

“It’s like remembering to work hard obviously not get too hard on yourself and keep pushing yourself to the max and drinking a lot of water.”

The young Kulas will start their OFC campaign next Thursday against New Zealand at 4.p.m in Suva.

