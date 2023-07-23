Uniformity key for Navua FC

Navua FC is fully aware of the significance of maintaining consistency in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

As they approach round 13, the team is focused on addressing this particular area of concern.

Currently, they are focused on a three-year development and strategic plan to create more opportunities for the team.

Head coach Saiyad Ali has set his priorities on consistency and opportunity over winning.

“We all know that under any good system, winning is never guaranteed, but if we have consistency and opportunity, we know the team can improve and we can have a better future ahead of us”

Tailevu Naitasiri is currently facing Suva at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

At 3 pm, Navua will host Rewa, while table toppers Lautoka will host Ba at Churchill Park.