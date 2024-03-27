Ukraine qualify for Euro 2024

[Source: UEFA Euro 2024/Facebook]

With his nation still under attack from Russia, Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov said reaching the Euro 2024 finals would bring “a bit of happiness” in the difficult circumstances.

Rebrov’s side have booked their place at the finals in Germany next summer, thanks to a second-half turnaround in their play-off against Iceland.

Iceland led 1-0 at half-time after Albert Gudmundsson’s stunner, but Ukraine – playing their ‘home’ tie in Polish city Wroclaw – fought back to win 2-1 through Viktor Tsyhankov and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Ukraine will go into Group E, alongside Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.