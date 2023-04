[Source: Photo Supplied]

Tuva and Rewa will face off in the final of the 61st Rooster Sanatan IDC underway in Ba.

Rewa defeated Navua 5-4 on penalty kicks after they were lock 2-all at the end of extra time in the semi-final.

In the second semi-final, Tuva defeated Nadroga 2-1.

The final will commence at 3pm today.