Tui Nawaka encourages Nadi Football

Nadi Rugby Union President and Tui Nawaka, Ratu Apisai Naevo, encouraged the Nadi Football Association as they strive for success this season.

The Tui Nawaka was part of the proud and historic milestone for Nadi FA as they officially launched the 2026 season sponsorship.

Six companies have come on board to support Nadi this year, which shows the leadership and steadfast support demonstrated towards the growth and development of its community and football.

Nadi FA says the generous contributions play an integral role in enabling them to develop, compete, and represent their community with pride and excellence.

The jetsetters are looking forward to a dynamic and successful 2026 season.

Sponsors for Nadi include Tagimoucia Kava Dealer, Unique Rubber Stamp Printery & Stationery Supplies Pte Ltd, Esy Kool Air Conditioning, Professional Valuation Limited, AAAK Australian Pacific Management & Training, and Vinay Vikash Hire Truck Services.

