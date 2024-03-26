Trio impresses Rewa coach

Three players impressed Extra Rewa coach Rodeck Singh in their Digicel Premier League outing on the weekend.

Singh says Iosefo Verevou showed in their 2-1 win over Extra Labasa why he deserves to be in the national squad while Isikeli Sevanaia Junior should be the Bula Boys starting goalkeeper.

He also says Setareki Hughes continues his fine form and is an all-rounder.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rewa coach adds despite playing some good football under challenging conditions, they still need to monitor their defensive line.

“We’ll re-look at our defense moments when we defend counter attacks, Labasa scored in a counter attack where we could’ve delayed but we chose to jump the line and break the line then we conceded but after that we improved.”

Leaders Rewa and Nadi are the only unbeaten teams in DFPL while Suva and Nasinu have yet to record a win.

The two teams both have 10 points but the Delta Tigers are on top due to better goal difference.

Meanwhile, there’ll be no Digicel Premier League games this week.

This is due to the religious bodies organized tournaments like the Sanatan and Sangam football meets starting on Thursday with finals on Easter Monday.

Many district players will feature in these religious tournaments.