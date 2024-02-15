Training turnout a worry for Nasinu

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Attendance at training has been the biggest difficulty facing the Nasinu football side ahead of its return to the Digicel Fiji Premier League this year.

Coach Mohammed Erfan says while it has affected his plans to have a solid preparation for the season ahead, he is working hard with the players to focus on the task at hand.

“In training sessions, we are still trying to build up the team. Players from the previous division are still there. Mostly the turnouts, we are facing a lot of issues, most of them are working but nevertheless, I want to thank the previous coach Ronald Lawrence. He has done a hard job with the team to bring them up and now I have to fill in the gap and really looking forward to a good season with Nasinu.”

Erfan says he will rely on the experience of former Ba forwards Apenisa Anare and Savenaca Nakalevu as well as Jone Naraba to spearhead Nasinu’s campaign, starting with their first match against giants Lautoka this weekend.

Nasinu will take on Lautoka on Sunday at Uprising Sports Complex at 11am followed by the match between Navua and Nadroga at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Rewa, will face Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park, Suva will take on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy ground while Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa versus Labasa match on Mirchi FM.