Tottenham tames United

A goal by Pape Sarr and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez contributed to Spurs' successful point accumulation.

This morning, in the English Premier League, Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

This win elevates them to the fourth position on the league table, while Manchester United currently holds the tenth spot.

In other match results, Liverpool rallied from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-1.

Brentford achieved a 3-0 triumph over Fulham, and Brighton emerged victorious with a 4-1 win against Wolves.

Meanwhile, the match between Manchester City and Newcastle is currently ongoing.