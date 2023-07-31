Timely boost for Navua FC

Navua Football Association has received a $10,000 sponsorship from Southern Forest ahead of the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Southern Forest General Manager/Director, Krishna Sharma, stated that this sponsorship was long overdue and that it was fitting for them to support Navua since they are originally from Anaconda Town.

Sharma says that their relationship with Navua goes way back, as they were major sponsors for the small town in previous years.

Navua is in the same pool as Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri, and Nadi for the upcoming BOG, which is scheduled to take place from the 11th of August.