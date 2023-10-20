Thrilling start to FANCA ICC

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

The FANCA International Club Championship Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi got off to an electrifying start on its first day, offering spectators a series of gripping matches that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the matches played yesterday, Ba took an early lead by defeating Varavu 2-0.

Drasa exhibited their prowess by outplaying a star-studded Lautoka side 1-0 in a thrilling encounter. Danemora NZ and Cuvu played to a goalless draw.

The action continued with Sydney Mulomulo securing a resounding victory against Sabeto, clinching a 4-1 win.

Nadi and Suva played to a 1-1 tie, and the final game of the day saw Maigania emerge triumphant, defeating Valley United 2-1.

As the tournament progresses, the excitement promises to intensify.