Ten Hag to remain Man Utd manager after review

[Source: BBC Sports]

Erik Ten Hag will remain as manager of Manchester United following a post-season review by the club’s board.

It is understood they are now talking to Ten Hag about extending his contract, which is about to enter its final season.

United instigated their review immediately after the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag went into the game against Manchester City at Wembley amid a backdrop of reports claiming he was going to be sacked no matter the outcome.

Instead, United’s deserved 2-1 victory allowed the club hierarchy to approach the review in a more positive light.

It is understood what are being described as “constructive conversations” with Ten Hag have taken place around the outcome of the review.

All eventualities were considered and the clear preference was for the 54-year-old Dutchman to remain in charge.

Ten Hag is known to be delighted at the outcome, although there have been suggestions he was getting irritated at the time taken for United to reach their conclusion.

Thomas Tuchel is thought to have spoken to new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week but ruled himself out of the running, while the club’s interest in Mauricio Pochettino also cooled even though he was available after his exit from Chelsea.

Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Roberto de Zerbi and current England boss Gareth Southgate were also linked with the job, although Brentford were never contacted about Frank and appointing Southgate this summer was impossible due to his commitments with England.

Ten Hag has been on holiday with his family in Ibiza.