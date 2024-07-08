Team lacked confidence says Rodu

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Fiji Men’s Under 19 football Coach Marika Rodu says their efforts were not enough to counter the strong Solomon Islands side in Apia, Samoa today.

The side was thumped 3-nil by the Solomon Islands in their second OFC Men’s Championship game.

Rodu says they lacked confidence and it showed on the field.

“Probably, we didn’t start like the way we would like to start. I could see the lack of confidence, we were chasing the game most of the time so we conceded a goal from a set piece and following a set piece, from a free kick so it just goes to say a lack of concentration in the moment.”



He says our side didn’t follow the game plan and the next few days are vital for them before their third group match.

The team will use the next few days and will try their best to rectify their mistakes.

Rodu says the Baby Bula Boys hope for a better outing against Vanuatu this Thursday at 11am.



