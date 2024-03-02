Tailevu Naitasiri eyes upset

[File Photo]

Despite having a young squad, Tailevu Naitasiri, is determined to test themselves against Rewa tomorrow in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash.

Coach Priyant Manu says players have to perform in 90 minutes football against a star-studded Rewa outfit.

He says pressure is there but if they want to feature at the Fiji FACT then they’ll have to step up.

Article continues after advertisement

“Looking at our game against Ba we have so many opportunities to finish it off so this week we will focus on finishing knowing Rewa they’ve just qualified for OFC League and Rewa has been a champion side for the past three or four years and playing at Ratu Cakobau Park, it’ll be a rival match against them but I know if boys perform we can do another upset this week.”

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Rewa at 3pm tomorrow as part of a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Prior to this, Suva will take on Labasa at 1pm.

In other round three games tomorrow, Nasinu will face Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa at 1pm, while Nadroga meet Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka match commentary live on Mirchi FM.