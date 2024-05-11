Swamy replaced as Nadi coach

Kamal Swamy

Kamal Swamy has been replaced as Nadi football coach.

The announcement was made through a press release on Nadi Football Association’s Facebook page, adding that after a Board Meeting last week, Raj Dayal is the new head coach for the upcoming Fiji FACT in Labasa later this month.

The statement says that former Ba coach, Asif Khan and school teacher Gurdeep Singh have also been selected as assistant coaches.

Nadi Football President Mohin Rafiq says he is confident the trio will prepare the Green Machine well in its quest to challenge for the Fiji FACT title.

He adds the changes were made in the best interest of the team after Nadi’s recent performances in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.