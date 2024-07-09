Suva holds off Ba

Day two of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants came to an end with Flick Hygiene Ba drawing nil-all with Dayals Sawmillers Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The hosts came out strongly in the first half and missed a handful of scoring opportunities.

Both sides exchanged attempts at each others goals, but both keepers for the side made impressive saves.

Ba camped in Suva’s half for the majority of the second half but failed to make use of scoring attempts inside the hosts goal box before the sound of the final hooter.

Day three of the tournament will start at 10 am tomorrow with Flowserve Engineering Navua taking on Flick Hygiene Lautoka