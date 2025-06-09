Suva FC finishes in fifth place at OFC Champions League

Host club Suva FC came from behind to defeat Gulf Komara FC 4–3 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, securing fifth place at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League 2025.

Gulf Komara, still searching for their first win of the tournament, made a blistering start in the 5th–6th place playoff.

They struck just 29 seconds into the match when a long ball found Ezekiel Vela, who finished confidently to give the PNG side their first lead of the competition.

Vela then doubled the advantage in the 17th minute with a long-range effort, capping off a dominant first half in which Suva goalkeeper Shameet Kumar was kept busy by multiple Gulf Komara attacks.

Suva, who had beaten Gulf Komara 5–2 in the group stage, struggled for fluency early on but were handed a lifeline 45 seconds before halftime when Deepal Singh scored with a deflected long-range strike.

The goal shifted the momentum, and Suva equalised moments after the restart through Nikil Chand, who headed in another delivery from Singh.

Suva ramped up the pressure, with Filipe Baravilala and Aman Naidu both going close, but their momentum briefly stalled after a spell of ill-discipline that saw them pick up three yellow cards.

Gulf Komara capitalized when Iamo Manu restored their lead from a deflected free kick.

Their advantage lasted just 19 seconds, as Baravilala immediately replied for Suva. Moments later, Merril Nand completed the comeback, using the right post to guide home Suva’s fourth and put the hosts ahead for the first time.

Gulf Komara fought desperately for a late equalizer, claiming a penalty when Manu went down in the area, but the referee waved play on.

Suva held firm to seal a hard-fought victory—matching their fifth-place finish from the inaugural 2019 edition.

