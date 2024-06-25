Spain make it three in a row with 1-0 win over Albania

Spain's Ferran Torres in action with Albania's Mario Mitaj [Source: Reuters]

Spain continued their perfect start to Euro 2024 with a comfortable 1-0 victory over a spirited – but now eliminated – Albania today, with a superb Ferran Torres strike early in the game enough to make it three straight wins at the tournament.

Spain had already qualified for the last 16 and went ahead after 13 minutes when Dani Olmo threaded the ball through to Torres who fired a sumptuous low shot in off the far post.

Spain dominated play and Torres, Mikel Merino and Joselu all came close to scoring. Albania showed determination throughout and fought desperately for a goal, with Kristjan Asllani and substitute Armando Broja forcing keeper David Raya into saves at full stretch.

Albania’s defeat means they go home, while Spain go through at the top of Group B.