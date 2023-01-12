Southampton stun Man City

[Source: BBC]

Southampton who is at the foot of the Premier League ladder stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup this morning.

The game was settled in the first half by Sekou Mara’s crisp finish after 23 minutes and a superb second from Moussa Djenepo five minutes later.

In another match, Nottingham Forest defeated Wolves 4-3 on penalties.

Southampton will face Newcastle in the semi-final while Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United.