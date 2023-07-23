Soromon, Catarogo pull double for their teams

[ Source : Fiji FA/ Facebook ]

Tailevu Naitasiri FC pulled off an impressive comeback to secure a 2-all draw against Suva FC in round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Ni-Vanuatu Suva Striker Azariah Soromon netted twice for Suva, while France Catarogo did the same for Tailevu Naitasiri.

It was a thrilling match that showcased the resilience and determination of both teams.

Suva started strong with Soromon’s goals, but Tailevu Naitasiri fought back with Catarogo’s impressive performance.

The match ended in a draw, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

This game proves that anything can happen in football, and both teams should be commended for their efforts.

In other matches, the Delta Tigers are dominant against Navua with a 1-0 lead, leaving the hosts scrambling.

Meanwhile, Tavua and Nadroga are locked in a stalemate, unable to find the back of the net.