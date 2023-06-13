Some work in the midfield for Ba

One of the three unbeaten teams in the Digicel Fiji FACT, Rooster Chicken Ba has no injury worries and suspension ahead of its semi-final clash against AK Plumbing and Glamada Rewa.

Ba coach Imdad Ali says the team is all set for the semi-final but the other three teams in the top four are quality sides.

He says the national Under 20 players like Nabil Begg, Gulam Razool and Faizul Ali can still do better.

“There’s a little bit work in the midfield too because these U20 boys who came in you know at the very last moment they could not gel with the team but I know their capabilities, they’re good players, good boys so they need little bit more time with me to be able to do better in the next few games we have.”

Ba defeated Navua 2-1, Suva 2-1 and drew with Lautoka 1-all.

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka faces Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm on Saturday followed by the Rewa and Ba game at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The final will kick off at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentaries of all games on Mirchi FM.