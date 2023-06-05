Some changes for Labasa women

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation]

Labasa coach Arthur Simmons will make some changes to his side that’ll play AS Academy Féminine from New Caledonia tonight in the OFC Women’s Champions League.

Speaking from Papua New Guinea to FBC Sports, Simmons says this will be their third successive game without enough rest.

However, he says it’s been a great learning experience for him and the players.

Simmons says in this kind of top level competition they need a good squad.

“If you want to come to this competition you need to have a very strong squad, strong in the one that you field on the day plus the one sitting on the bench so that you are always able to have a fully fit team to take on these other teams.”

Labasa will have to win tonight against AS Academy Féminine from New Caledonia to keep their chances alive.

The tournament format sees the five sides playing four round robin matches each, which means a second defeat for Labasa would effectively rule them out of title contention.

Labasa faces AS Academy Féminine at 7pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Meanwhile, football fans will be treated to some quality action this weekend with the Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva starting on Friday.

Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1:30pm followed by Ba and Navua at 3:30pm before Suva hosts Lautoka at 5:30pm.

The final match on Friday will see Rewa taking on Labasa at 8pm.

You can listen to all the Fiji FACT radio commentaries on Mirchi FM.